DEA investigation in Glendale results in shooting

It is unknown if there are any injuries
DEA officials tell ABC15 they are investigating a scene near 43rd and Peoria avenues, an area has been blocked off at a shopping plaza parking lot.
GLENDALE, AZ — A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation in Glendale led to a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues. Aerial footage shows a scene in a large parking lot.

Department of Public Safety officials confirmed it is an "agent-involved shooting," though it is unknown if there are any injuries or if DEA agents fired their weapons.

Information is limited at this time and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

