DATA: About two-thirds of crimes in Arizona go unresolved

PHOENIX — Crime clearance is when a police department resolves an offense reported to them. This is typically done through an arrest, but crimes can also be resolved through the death of the alleged offender or the victim choosing not to cooperate.

According to data from Arizona’s Department of Public Safety, 30% of reported offenses are cleared in the first nine months of the year. While this may seem low, it’s the highest rate of crime clearance for the same time frame since at least 2017.

Reported offenses are largely broken down into two categories: violent and property crimes. Violent crime overall is cleared at a much higher rate compared to property crime. So far in 2024, 39% of violent crimes are reported cleared. The rate for property crime is 19% percent.

Violent Crime Clearance Rates

Of all reported violent crime offenses, aggravated assault makes up the most and criminal homicides the least. The offense type with the lowest clearance rate is sexual assault.

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest crime clearance rate in the Valley belongs to the largest city, Phoenix. So far this year, 28% of violent crimes are reported cleared. Phoenix is followed by Goodyear, Avondale, Glendale, and Chandler.

ABC15 analyzed the crime data reported by individual police departments at Arizona’s Statistics reporting site. Collection is voluntary and some departments have a bigger reporting lag than others, which is why the analysis is limited to the first nine months of the year.