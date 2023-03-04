Crystal Wilson back in Maricopa County to face charges related to death of her son Jesse

PHOENIX — Crystal Wilson is back in Arizona Saturday as she faces charges in connection to the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son, Jesse Wilson.

Buckeye police say Wilson was booked into the Maricopa County jail overnight Saturday.

They originally announced the arrest of Wilson back in December.

In July of 2016, Crystal Wilson told police that Jesse Wilson had run away from their home after she had put him to bed for the night.

Authorities searched for Jesse for months with no luck finding the boy.

It wasn't until March 8, 2018 that Jesse's skeletal remains were found on the side of the road near Broadway and Oglesby. How Jesse died could not be determined.

Crystal Wilson had disappeared about a month after Jesse went missing, and had not been seen up to when the boy's remains were found.

A new investigator was assigned to the case in November of 2020, and on December 9 of last year, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Wilson.

Wilson was arrested in Georgia a few days later. She now faces a charge of abandonment or concealment of a body.