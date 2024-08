COTTONWOOD, AZ — A Cottonwood teacher has been arrested after he allegedly provided a teenage student with marijuana vaping fluid.

The 50-year-old teacher was arrested Wednesday.

Cottonwood police say the teacher had the product delivered directly to the school, where he then gave it to the 15-year-old.

The student's parent reported the teacher's actions to authorities.

Police say the teacher is now facing charges of supplying marijuana and tobacco to a minor.