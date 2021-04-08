Cottonwood fraud suspect arrested in Michigan

COTTONWOOD, AZ — A woman wanted since 2018 for alleged fraud in Cottonwood was arrested recently in Michigan.

Cottonwood police say Traci Koelzer, in her early 50s, left Arizona around the same time that they received a fraud report against Old Town Association in 2018. Koelzer was the treasurer for the company at the time and was deemed the suspect in the fraud investigation. The exact financial loss in the case has not been determined, though police believe it could exceed $100,000.

According to police, a concerned citizen contacted law enforcement to tip them off to Koelzer’s location. After the citizen’s tip, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Koelzer was taken into custody recently in Oakland County, Michigan.

She has since been extradited back to the Yavapai County Detention Facility.

Details on the alleged fraud have not been released.

Koelzer faces charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and theft, which are both class two felonies.