Charges: Scottsdale man 'snapped,' killed 4, then left bodies in field in Wisconsin

Posted at 6:31 PM, Sep 21, 2021
PHOENIX — An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation.

Suggs reportedly turned himself in to the Gilbert Police Department on Friday.

Suggs remains jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.

