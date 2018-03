CHANDLER, AZ - A man, who was caught stealing $48,000 in baby products around the Valley, was nearly five times more successful at it than his father, who was arrested in August for the same crimes.

Chandler police report that on February 27 they arrested 18-year-old Robert Elijah Illa at his home near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road.

Illa is accused of stealing $48,000 worth of baby formula, diapers and laundry detergent from Fry's stores in nine Valley cities.

Police say Illa would place items in a large tote with dog food or other items covering the stolen goods.

Illa allegedly committed three thefts last summer, then picked up his crime spree in January.

You may remember his father Robert Thomas Illa, 39, who was arrested in August for allegedly committing 24 thefts of baby products from Fry's stores, worth about $10,000.

When he was arrested police reportedly found 22 tubs of baby formula in his possession.

The father is currently on trial for his crimes, while his son has been charged with 55 counts of retail theft.