Casa Grande police searching for deadly shooting suspect

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man is wanted after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Casa Grande Monday morning.

According to Casa Grande police, 49-year-old Marcus Hatton shot and killed 45-year-old Steve Shinault just after 7:45 a.m. after the two were involved in an argument outside of a house along Prickly Pear Street. Police believe the two knew each other prior to the shooting.

Shinault was shot several times before he attempted to escape in a vehicle and crashed into a nearby house. Shinault did not survive his injuries.

Police say Hatton fled the scene and hasn't been seen since. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about Hatton's whereabouts is asked to call Casa Grande Police at (520) 840-3175 or Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.