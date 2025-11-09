Burglar shot after attempted break-in near 40th Place and Thunderbird Road Sunday morning

PHOENIX — A homeowner shot a suspected burglar after the man forced his way into a house in north Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were first called to the neighborhood near 40th Place and Thunderbird Road around 9 a.m. for a reported burglary.

While police were following up on that call, another report came in from the same area about a shooting.

Investigators say a homeowner shot an adult male suspect who broke into his home.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.