Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Brothers arrested in connection to April homicide case

26-year-old Jose De Jesus Loeza's body was found in a burning vehicle
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 21:28:20-04

PHOENIX — Two brothers were arrested in connection to a homicide investigation from April, Phoenix police announced Saturday.

On April 1, police were called to the canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a car on fire.

Once the fire was put out, a man's body was found inside. The body was identified as 26-year-old Jose De Jesus Loeza.

On Saturday, police announced that 40-year-old Jose Lomeli and 35-year-old Roberto Lomeli were arrested in connection to the investigation.

Jose was arrested on second-degree murder charges and Roberto was arrested for related felony crimes.

Details regarding the brothers' arrests have not yet been released.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo