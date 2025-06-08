Watch Now
Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by alleged DUI driver near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road

The man is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital
PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the area along 51st Avenue north of McDowell Road for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and he remains there in critical condition, according to police.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

The driver, who police have only identified as a woman, was processed for driving under the influence.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

