AZ mom speaks out after son was found murdered, encased in concrete

After missing for almost a year, the body of an Arizona man has been found underneath a condo in Colorado, encased in concrete.

Kyla Dubberstein last heard from her son, 36-year-old Karl Beaman, in May of 2022.

"It was the day after Mother's Day was the last day I heard from him," said Dubberstein.

She said Beaman had recently left Arizona, where he had lived off and on throughout his life. Dubberstein now lives in Phoenix.

"He had been friends with Leroy since high school," said Dubberstein.

She says he son originally went to Colorado to help his friend, Haskel Leroy Crawford.

In June, Dubberstein got worried after not hearing from Beaman for weeks.

"I started contacting his friends and people that he knew in Denver," said Dubberstein.

Court documents show she contacted police and tried to report Beaman as missing, but police said he was never officially listed.

Eventually, Dubberstein started a Facebook page hoping to find her son.

“I just kept praying he was safe no matter where he was,” she said..

On April 1, the page got a message. The person who sent it, claimed to know where Beaman was.

“All it said was Karl has been killed,” said Dubberstein. “Leroy and Casie did it and they buried him underneath his apartment in the crawl space.”

At first, Beaman’s mom thought it was a cruel joke, but she reached out to law enforcement all over, even here in the Valley. Eventually, Dubberstein got an address and reached out to police in Aurora, Colorado.

According to court documents, the person behind the Facebook messages was a neighbor.

Crawford's girlfriend, Casie Bock, told the neighbor and later police that Leroy had killed Beaman in her in apartment.

Those same documents say Bock told police Crawford “forced” her to move the body to a crawl space. That's where Beaman's body was found covered in concrete.

Bock claimed Crawford believed Beaman was a police informant after the two were caught trying to steal catalytic converters.

“He would have done anything for Leroy he was just a very loyal friend and a very loyal person,” said Dubberstein.

She told ABC15 she thinks that loyalty is what got him into some trouble.

Crawford was already in jail facing charges for an unrelated attempted homicide, but he is now facing a first-degree murder charge for Beaman’s death.

Bock is also in custody and facing charges as well.

Dubberstein is left feeling angry, and grieving the death of her mom at the time as her son.

But her focus is now bringing Beaman home.

She is hoping to use the funds from a GoFundMe to help. Dubberstein’s goal is to raise enough to also reward the woman who provided the tip.

“I told her she's the hero in all of this because I said if she hadn't of come forward we still wouldn't know what happened,” said Dubberstein.

