Avondale man reportedly shoots and kills neighbor during argument over loud dog

AVONDALE, AZ — An Avondale man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor during an argument over barking dogs.

Court paperwork shows Avondale police were called to the area of El Mirage Road and Broadway Road on November 25 for a possible shooting.

Officers arrived and found the man, identified as Luis Jimenez-Hunter, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Jimenez-Hunter had just gotten home from taking his kids to see Santa when they heard the neighbor's dog loudly barking.

As the victim went out to confront the dog, his neighbors, Socorro Tena, and a woman, came out of the home.

An argument ensued and that is when the shooting took place.

Court paperwork shows another neighbor provided police with surveillance footage of the incident, which corroborated what witnesses told police.

Tena had told police there had been tensions in recent days, and that the confrontation was about Tena's dog.

He later confessed to shooting Jimenez-Hunter, but court paperwork indicates he told police he believed the victim was about to punch him.

Tena faces charges of second-degree murder, disorderly conduct, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.