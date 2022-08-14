Attempted murder-suicide near 67th Ave and Baseline leaves man dead, woman critically hurt

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

She told officers she was shot by her husband, who was still inside their home alone.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. She remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police tried to communicate with the man for several hours but he would not come out of the home.

Law enforcement got a search warrant and the SWAT team made entry into the home.

They found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.