Arrest made in Phoenix murder of 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have made an arrest in the murder of a 20-year-old woman.

On November 11, police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road for reports of a shooting. 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee was found with a gunshot wound and died.

During interviews, detectives obtained enough information to identify Kizzee's 22-year-old boyfriend as a person of interest.

On November 17, the 22-year-old was arrested and booked into jail for alleged crimes which included, kidnapping and gang threats toward Kizzee's family, according to Phoenix police.

Then on November 29, while already in jail, the man was taken to Phoenix police headquarters where he was interviewed about Kizzee's murder. Following the interview, he was re-booked into jail on homicide charges.

No other details have been released.