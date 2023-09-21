Watch Now
Arrest made after woman's body found near west Phoenix shopping center in early September

Police had identified the victim as 37-year-old Erika Gerardo
Phoenix Police
Posted at 8:30 AM, Sep 21, 2023
PHOENIX — An arrest has reportedly been made in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found near a shopping center in early September.

Phoenix police say they took a 47-year-old man into custody on Wednesday, and he's facing multiple charges which include murder.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the shopping center around 2:30 p.m. on September 4 for reports of a dead body.

The woman was found with obvious signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as 37-year-old Erika Gerardo.

It's not clear what led up to the woman's death.

