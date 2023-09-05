Watch Now
Police ask for information after woman found dead near 75th Avenue and McDowell

The woman was found in a shopping center Monday afternoon
Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 12:17:21-04

PHOENIX — An adult woman was found dead in a shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road Monday afternoon with "obvious signs of trauma."

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the shopping center around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body.

The woman was found with obvious signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the woman's injuries and her identity have not been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

No further details on this investigation have been released at this time.

