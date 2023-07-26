Arrest made after human remains found in bags in Phoenix alley

*Disclaimer: This story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all readers.*

An arrest has been made in connection to a set of human remains found in a Phoenix alley last month.

On June 28, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road where two bags containing human remains were found.

Upon further investigation, detectives located a total of three black-colored trash bags and a grocery bag, all of which contained human remains, according to court paperwork.

The victim was later identified by the Maricopa County Examiner's Office through fingerprints as 34-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Through surveillance video, detectives were able to locate a man walking around the area where the remains were located. The video was shown to two people in the area who recognized the man as a resident of a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators contacted another witness who was able to identify the suspect as Carlos Leon Soto.

After detectives conducted surveillance on the suspect and continued interviewing witnesses, Soto was apprehended on July 18 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell.

During a police interview, Soto admitted to meeting Gutierrez while working together. He told detectives three days after meeting each other Gutierrez overdosed inside his apartment.

Soto stated he feared deportation and "threw him away," according to court documents. Soto allegedly dismembered his body over several hours while his roommates were out of town. The documents state Soto then used a wagon to transport trash bags to the alleyway where the remains were eventually discovered.

During questioning Soto allegedly admitted to cleaning the apartment and disposing of the cleaning items after committing the crime, according to court documents.

Soto was booked into jail on several charges which includes concealment of a dead body, destroying evidence, and hindering prosecution.

Murder charges have not yet been filed against Soto.