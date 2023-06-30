Watch Now
Human remains found in bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road

Posted at 6:42 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 21:47:38-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.

At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police were alerted about an unknown trouble where a caller could smell a foul odor coming from a bag.

When officers arrived, they located the bag in an alley that contained possible human remains.

Detectives took over the investigation and processed the scene.

A preliminary investigation confirmed the remains belonged to a human.

Phoenix police officials say officers were called to the area a day prior for a similar call but did not find anything suspicious.

The victim's identity hasn't been determined. No arrests have been announced.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

