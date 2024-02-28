Arizona's Coldest Cases: Looking at how YCSO solved the murder of Kristal Forest after 15 years

COTTONWOOD, AZ — In this episode of Arizona's Coldest Cases, we look into a solved cold case investigated by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. We learn how they were able to track down the murder suspect and get him to confess after 15 years. ABC15 also obtained exclusive audio from portions of his interview with detectives.

Sixty-four-year-old Kristal Forest was first reported missing in March 2009. She had met her convicted killer, Robert Reed, at a DCS office in Cottonwood. Sheriff's office officials said Forest befriended him and was trying to help him get back on his feet. But her employer, who was giving her a place to stay, was not comfortable with the idea.

Part 1: Arizona's Coldest Cases: Looking at how the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office solved the murder of Kristal Forest

Forest decided to move out that same night as she loved to travel the world. She asked Reed to help her drive to Austin, TX to drop off her belongings. From there, her plan was to fly to Mexico where she would be house sitting for a friend.

Investigators determined the two made it to El Paso but the trip ended there, with no one seeing or hearing from Forest ever again.

Forest had rented a Uhaul for her move. Detectives said it was returned a few days later in Las Cruces, NM. During their investigation, they learned Reed had stolen his former roommate’s identity and was on the run. When looking up his actual name, they found an outstanding warrant related to an arson case. Reed was arrested a month later for the warrant and was sentenced to 18 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

When detectives tracked Reed down, they were able to question him about his connection to Forest. He explained he had met Forest at a Walmart parking lot in Cottonwood to purchase her car. Sheriff’s office officials said things seemed suspicious and from that point on, his stories became more elaborate.

Investigators continued questioning him about Forest for several years as he served his time behind bars. Detectives pointed out other crimes he had committed, and charges he would be facing, using that as leverage to get answers.

“And again, I don't know if you’re telling me things because… I understand why you don't want to be found out but my concern, my personal concern is about Kristal Forest,” said Det. Brown, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

“I don't know a thing about Kristal other than like I said, I bought a truck from her, worked for her for one day and that’s it,” responded Reed.

Reed ultimately confessed to murdering Forest in 2014 and used Google Earth to show detectives exactly where they could find the body. She was located off Interstate 10 in a rural part of El Paso. He claimed they had gotten into an argument and he had pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Sheriff’s office officials said Reed died a few years ago behind bars.