Arizona death-row inmate unanimously denied clemency ahead of June execution

PHOENIX — A board has unanimously denied Frank Atwood clemency at a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

In September 1984, Frank Atwood kidnapped and murdered 8-year-old Vicki Lynn Hoskinson, whose body was later found in the Tucson desert a year later.

“Arizona confirmed its resolute message to a child rapist and killer today,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “It’s high time to accept responsibility for your heinous crimes.”

Atwood is scheduled to be executed on June 8, 2022.

If Atwood's execution continues as scheduled, his will be the second execution for the state since 2014, with the first having occurred earlier this month.