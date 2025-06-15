Argument leads to deadly shooting near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street Saturday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help after an argument led to a deadly shooting in central Phoenix Saturday night.

Police tell ABC15 they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 8:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has only been identified at this point as a man in his 30s.

Police believe two men approached the victim, and during an argument, the victim was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.