AG: Man attempts to get $1 million cash loan with forged property documents

PHOENIX - A man has been arrested for using forged documents to obtain multiple properties and using those properties to get a $1 million cash loan.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office reports that in November of last year, 61-year-old Jose Luis Yanez "conveyed multiple properties that he did not own to himself via forged warranty deeds at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office."

Investigators say he later used those properties to secure a $1.25 million loan from a Scottsdale lender.

They say Yanez was arrested on February 21 after signing the loan documents, which was witnessed by an undercover special agent.

Yanez, who is from Sonora, Mexico, and has no ties to the U.S., has been charged with several crimes including fraudulent schemes, forgery and money laundering.