25-year sentence given to Valley teen who murdered another teen

A teen has been sentenced Friday for the murder of another teen.

"I love him and I miss him, and you know, he had a bright future. Who knows where he would have been at, you know, now or even in the future," said Raul Escobar.

The father of Efrain Escobar spoke with ABC15 on Friday in front of a memorial wall at their home.

"We're never going to forget him," said Raul.

Raul has found some closure a year and a half after his 16-year-old son was shot to death at a QuickTrip parking lot in Buckeye. The family's attorney states the murder was premeditated. ABC15 learned Efrain was dating the shooter's ex-girlfriend.

"The defendant had made threats by a text message in advance — violent threats," said the attorney representing the Escobar family.

Eric Anthony Buchanan was arrested in connection to the murder and reached a plea deal in which he was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. His sentencing took place Friday morning.

"To the victims' family, I am truly sorry for what I have caused to your family. I'm sorry for your loss and pain," said Buchanan.

Both sides spoke in court, including Efrain's cousin.

"From the moment you killed Efrain, you knew what you were doing. You knew what intentions you had," said Efrain's cousin.

The shooter's grandmother also spoke.

"I'm going to be here for my grandson," said Buchanan's grandmother.

The judge ultimately handed down a 25-year sentence on one count and seven years on the other, which will run concurrently.

"We did get justice. You know, it's not what we wanted but, I feel like we've got some closure," said Raul.

Efrain's family will always remember him as a hard worker and a star athlete.