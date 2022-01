GLENDALE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff officials say a woman has been arrested after a fatal hit and run that happened on December 19, 2021.

Officials say 23-year-old Alexandra Mendez collided with a bicyclist on Northern Avenue east of Reems Road in Glendale. Police say she was driving a 2017-2018 blue Ford Fusion.

She then fled the scene westbound on Northern Avenue after the collision.

Mendez was booked on one count of leaving the incident with death/injury and one count of manslaughter.