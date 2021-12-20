Bicyclist killed in Glendale hit-and-run, MCSO looking for public's help

GLENDALE, AZ — Officials are asking for the public's help after a bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Glendale.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the bicyclist was run over by the driver of a blue 2017-2018 Ford Fusion on Northern Avenue east of Reems Road just before 7 p.m.

MCSO is asking the public’s help on identifying and locating a vehicle and driver that was involved in a hit & run collision on 12-19-21 in Glendale. If you are able to identify the vehicle or its owner, please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011. Please reference report # IR 21-036232. pic.twitter.com/7JJcn4XRb9 — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) December 20, 2021

The Fusion reportedly fled the scene westbound on Northern after the collision.

MCSO said the suspect vehicle is expected to have damage to the front grill and headlights, as well as the front passenger side mirror and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011, and reference MCSO Report IR21-036232.