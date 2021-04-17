$20K reward offered after pregnant woman shot, killed in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in west Phoenix last year.

Silent Witness said the family of 22-year-old Chardae Todd is increasing the reward for information regarding any suspect(s) connected to the incident.

On November 9, 2020, police said officers were called to a home near 41st Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police located a woman at the scene with a gunshot wound, and fire officials pronounced her dead.

Authorities identified the woman as Chardae Todd.

Her family released the following statement:

Chardae Todd was a 22-year-old expectant mother in her second trimester and was a college grad. She was [a] devoted mother to her 2-year-old daughter and remarkable friend to many. Chardae was employed at Fed Ex Freight while continuing education in social work. On November 9th, 2020 at 10:03 pm Chardae was found murdered on 41st avenue and Tonto near Buckeye Rd in Phoenix. Chardae’s daughter and family miss her and are pursuing answers as to what occurred that evening and who would have been involved in committing this senseless act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.