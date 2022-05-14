20-year-old arrested in connection to Mesa murder at a gas station

MESA — Mesa police announced Friday night an arrest was made in connection to the homicide of a 30-year-old at a gas station near Gilbert and McKellips roads.

20-year-old Adam Gomez was arrested Friday morning, 16 days after the shooting.

Police say Gomez was found wearing a hat with a long braided wig and a bandana covering most of his face in attempt to hide his identity.

In court documents, investigators note inconsistencies in the story that Gomez provided to police.

Court documents state Gomez told police that he and his girlfriend, only identified as a witness, were looking for illegal drugs on April 27 when they found Jose Gutierrez, who Gomez said offered to help the couple find drugs to use.

Gomez told police that the three of them were using drugs throughout the night and at some point, Gutierrez told the couple that he was going to kill them for doing his drugs while driving to the gas station.

Gomez said Gutierrez pulled a gun from under the seat and held it on his lap. Gomez told police that he shot Gutierrez out of fear for the witness' safety.

After the shooting, Gomez allegedly stole a vehicle to get away from the scene. Court documents state that he later abandoned the vehicle and stole cash that was inside.

Video surveillance showed Gomez stealing the vehicle from someone at gun point.

According to the court documents, the witness told police that Gomez and Gutierrez were not fighting prior to the shooting.

Investigators also noted that Gutierrez was found with a BB gun tucked under his leg, not sitting in his lap.

Court documents say Gomez admitted that what he did was wrong and that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the shooting.

Gomez faces charges of second degree murder, armed robbery and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon.