19-year-old arrested in connection to 2023 deadly shooting

18-year-old Jeremiaha Austin was shot while he was walking home with a family member in February 2023
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 21:41:45-04

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting in February 2023 that killed an 18-year-old.

18-year-old Jeremiaha Austin was walking home in the area of 16th Street and Baseline Road around 10 p.m. on February 16, 2023. Officials say he was walking with a family member when he was shot.

Austin was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Over one year after his death, 19-year-old Exzavion Williams was arrested for the murder and robbery of Austin, police announced Saturday.

Williams was booked for first degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Details regarding Williams' arrest have not been released.

