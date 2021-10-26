18-year-old arrested for Chandler hit-and-run that left a mom, child injured

CHANDLER, AZ — An 18-year old has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and a child last week in Chandler.

According to court paperwork, 18-year-old Luis Romo-Valadez was driving a silver Mustang last Thursday when he struck a woman who was pushing a young child in a stroller near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Blvd., not far from downtown Chandler.

The mother and child were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, a spokesperson for Chandler police said.

After the crash, police said in court paperwork that Romo-Valadez then hit a block wall and a tree before driving away from the area.

The man's father reportedly called police on Tuesday and told them that his son had recently returned from a trip and spotted new damage to his vehicle.

Police contacted the 18-year-old at a home and took him into custody.

Romo-Valadez allegedly admitted to police that he was involved in the crash and said he left the area because he was scared.

He was booked into jail on one count of hit and run.