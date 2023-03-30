17-year-old arrested following November crash that killed 2 adults, 3 children

PEORIA — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a November crash that killed two adults and three children.

The crash happened on November 20 at about 9 p.m. near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Two adults, identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Simpson and 31-year-old Jace Hochstetler, died in the crash.

Four children were taken to the hospital where three of them died, according to officials. The children who died were 14, 7, and 10 years old.

Officials say impairment and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The 17-year-old has been booked into a juvenile detention facility, where he faces five counts of second-degree murder.