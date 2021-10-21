15-year-old suspect arrested in connection to the death of San Tan Valley teen

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy found killed inside a home in San Tan Valley in September.

Joshua McCoy, 15, was found dead inside a home near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road on September 26.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says detectives secured evidence to justify a search warrant at a 15-year-old suspect's home on October 15. PCSO says an electric scooter matching the one seen on security video being used by the suspect before and after the homicide was located at the home during the search.

The suspect was reportedly out of state at the time of the search warrant. Detectives made contact with the suspect's parents and requested that he turn himself in.

On Wednesday, October 20, the suspect self-surrendered to PCSO with an attorney present.

"I want to thank the San Tan Valley community for their trust and patience while we worked to find answers after this tragic event," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "It is not easy to stomach such a crime occurring near where we have chosen to raise our families. Our detectives have not stopped working on this case, and while it is not yet concluded, we are hopeful this will bring some closure to the victim's family."

Details on what led to McCoy's death have not been released. The suspect has not yet been identified because of his age.