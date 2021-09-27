PCSO: 15-year-old boy found dead inside San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead Sunday inside a home in San Tan Valley, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

PCSO said in a series of tweets on Monday that multiple shots fired were reported just after 1 p.m. Sunday at the home, near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road. Deputies then found the teenager dead inside.

Detectives are investigating the boy's death as a homicide, PCSO said. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.