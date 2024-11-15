$103,500 reward for information on the death of a Mexican gray wolf near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A $103,500 reward is being offered for information on the death of a Mexican gray wolf west of Flagstaff.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the federally protected Mexican gray wolf, known as Hope, was found dead in the vicinity of Forest Service Road 2058 and East Spring Valley Road on November 7. Details on how the wolf died have not been released, however, several organizations have come together to offer a reward for additional information.

"Killing a Mexican wolf is a violation of state law and the Federal Endangered Species Act and can result in criminal penalties of up to $50,000, and/or not more than one year in jail, and/or a civil penalty of up to $25,000," a release from The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

DNA shows Hope came from the Tu Dil Hil pack in the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area.

Hope was first documented outside of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area north of I-14 near Flagstaff early this summer. She was captured and given a GPS collar for tracking and was released in July. She had been seen over time traveling with another Mexican wolf in the area, but officials have not been able to capture the second wolf to apply a GPS collar. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they are not sure of the second wolf's location at this time.

“Hope embodied the dreams of so many here in Flagstaff, including the school children who named her, that wolves can return and restore natural balance to the Grand Canyon region,” said Taylor McKinnon, Southwest director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Anyone with information about this senseless death should report it so our elk-filled forests can once again thrive with the wolves who belong here.”

"Anyone with information on individuals in the area where the wolf was found, or information they believe may be helpful, are urged to call U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agents in Pinetop, Arizona at (346) 254-0515," the agency said.

The wolf pictured above is a Mexican gray wolf, but not the one involved in this story.