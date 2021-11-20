Watch
With COVID numbers rising, Arizona urges holiday precautions

John Minchillo/AP
Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 13:09:38-05

PHOENIX — Arizona's public health agency is citing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state while urging people to take precautions during upcoming holidays.

Department of Health Services Assistant Director Jessica Rigler says all people should wear masks in public indoor settings, physically distance and wash hands frequently.

Rigler said in a blog post Friday that those mitigation measures and others such as staying home when sick are especially important at holiday gatherings including multiple generations.

The state on Saturday reported over 5,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row and over 50 deaths for the third straight day.

