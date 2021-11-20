ADHS: COVID-19 booster shots available to Arizonans age 18 and older

PHOENIX — State health officials announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available to everyone 18 and older in Arizona.

This comes after the CDC recommended booster doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for all adults who are at least six months past their second Pfizer or Moderna dose.

Booster doses are also being recommended to all adults who are at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The move expands the U.S. government’s booster campaign to build protection ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

“Vaccines have proven remarkably effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19,” said Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “Now everyone 18 and older can get a safe and free booster dose to make sure they continue to have the best possible protection.”

The COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses are available at hundreds of locations throughout the state.

Click here to find a provider offering the vaccine and booster doses in your area.

On Friday, state health officials reported 5,070 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths due to the virus. The last time the state reported a confirmed case number over 5,000 was on January 31.

ADHS says the latest CDC data shows "unvaccinated individuals are 6.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 11.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated."

“COVID-19 vaccines save lives,” Herrington said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage you to talk with your doctor and get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”