Valley father of four dies from COVID, pneumonia

MESA, AZ — A Valley husband and father has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Marc Leilua passed away earlier this week after spending 13 days on a ventilator. He leaves behind four kids under the age of nine and his wife, Jessica.

"I just can't stop thinking about my brother," said his sister Ivane Matu'u.

"I feel him here," she said.

"I woke up just missing him but being thankful for his example. He was a faithful man, a God-fearing man. He was a great father, a great husband, and an awesome, awesome brother," she added.

According to the family, Leilua was a prankster and a loving father.

He had just finished celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary when he started feeling sick.

His sister remembers saying goodbye.

She said his wife was holding his hand while his siblings sang songs.

"We got in there, started talking to him, his eyes they get wet right away," said Matu'u.

"And it was just -- he knew -- his bother, his siblings were right there with him," she said.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical and funeral expenses. To donate, click here.