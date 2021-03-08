Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Town of Gilbert launches COVID-19 vaccine help hotline for residents

items.[0].videoTitle
The Town of Gilbert has made a hotline to help residents make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is when it is staffed and the number to call.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 13:20:38-05

PHOENIX — Gilbert has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Help Hotline to assist residents who may not have access to a computer or who need extra help making an appointment to get the vaccine.

The idea came from a Gilbert resident who expressed challenges some residents were experiencing.

“One of our residents actually reached out to a councilmember; it was our Vice Mayor Koprowski who shared that information with us that there were some challenges of getting registered,” said Melanie Dykstra, volunteer and community resources manager for the Town of Gilbert. “Therefore, that was passed to our leadership and we decided to get into action and develop an opportunity where we could assist our Gilbert seniors with this registration process.”

The number is 480-503-6070 and is staffed Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will also assist residents in person at Southeast Regional Library and Gilbert Community Center. They will help residents get registered for an appointment and can print out any needed documentation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo