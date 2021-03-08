Town of Gilbert launches COVID-19 vaccine help hotline for residents

PHOENIX — Gilbert has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Help Hotline to assist residents who may not have access to a computer or who need extra help making an appointment to get the vaccine.

The idea came from a Gilbert resident who expressed challenges some residents were experiencing.

“One of our residents actually reached out to a councilmember; it was our Vice Mayor Koprowski who shared that information with us that there were some challenges of getting registered,” said Melanie Dykstra, volunteer and community resources manager for the Town of Gilbert. “Therefore, that was passed to our leadership and we decided to get into action and develop an opportunity where we could assist our Gilbert seniors with this registration process.”

The number is 480-503-6070 and is staffed Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will also assist residents in person at Southeast Regional Library and Gilbert Community Center. They will help residents get registered for an appointment and can print out any needed documentation.