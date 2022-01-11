Sonora Quest Laboratories seeing record number of COVID-19 tests, high positivity rates

PHOENIX — The laboratory processing most of the COVID-19 tests in Arizona is seeing a record number of tests coming in along with high positivity rates.

Last week, Sonora Quest hit a single-day record as they processed nearly 30,000 diagnostic PCR tests at its laboratory.

As testing demand is spiking in the state, Sonora Quest is working to make sure they are ahead of the demand with supplies, staff, and the machines that process the tests.

The amount of tests coming back in the lab is also high — with nearly 37% of those processed showing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Embry Health reported "unplanned" testing site closures due to staff absences.

Similar to Embry Health, Sonora Quest is also working through staffing limitations, “it’s not just the technicians running the tests, it’s people collecting the tests, it’s people driving the tests to the laboratory, it’s people entering the test information into the computer,” said Dr. Regina Van Buren, the medical director for Sonora Quest Laboratories.

Sonora Quest Laboratories also offers COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs for those who have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, drive-thrus are also available at certain locations.