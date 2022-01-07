Phoenix Mayor Gallego tests positive for COVID-19, fully vaccinated

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Friday, the mayor said she is feeling fine and is not experiencing any symptoms.

She said she has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a booster, yet has tested positive for the virus.

"I am following the CDC instructions. I remain in close electronic contact with my staff to ensure my work on behalf of the people of Phoenix continues without interruption." Gallego said.

On Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 14,888 new coronavirus cases in the state and 30 additional deaths.