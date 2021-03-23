Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. It was the second consecutive day that the tribe has not recorded a coronavirus-related death.

The death toll remains at 1,233 since the pandemic began with the number of confirmed cases at 30,007 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 vaccine doses have been distributed

