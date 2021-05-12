More companies offering employees incentives for COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — More companies are beginning to offer incentives for employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Whether companies will require - or incentivize - employees to get the vaccine has been a topic of debate across the country.

In Sun City West, the general manager of Southwest Golf Cars told ABC15 this week they announced to staff they could receive a $1/hour raise if they get the vaccine.

"As an employer, I'm responsible to have a safe environment for my employees, for our customers," said General Manager Nancy McIntosh.

McIntosh said she hopes the raise is a worthwhile incentive for her employees. While not a requirement, she noted across their three locations they have about 16-18 employees.

"If somebody gets COVID, we all work very closely together," McIntosh said. "That's going to affect everybody else in the company."

The City of Phoenix is also incentivizing employees to get the vaccine. City employees are eligible for a $75"'Vaccine Safety Award."

As of Tuesday, a representative for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that 4,779 of those awards had been processed since the program rolled out February 9.

A Valley attorney said companies are largely taking more of a stance on the vaccine.

"We are definitely seeing pressure, whether it's in the form of a requirement or in the terms of an incentive for people to get the vaccine," said Jonathan Frutkin, Principal at Radix Law in Scottsdale.

Frutkin told ABC15 employers have wide latitude when it comes to requiring, and certainly incentivizing, employees to get the vaccine.

"As long as a company is looking at things in terms of just the vaccine, not based on age or gender or any of those other protected categories, they can provide whatever incentive they want, including bonuses and including raises," Frutkin said.

McIntosh hopes the $1/hour raise they are offering helps encourage employees to get the shot.

"We hope that everybody would take advantage of it, get vaccinated so everybody can feel a little safer," McIntosh said.