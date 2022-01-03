Embry Health to request help from Governor Doug Ducey amid record-breaking COVID-19 test surge

PHOENIX — Embry Health CEO Raymond Embry said he plans to send a letter to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey requesting that he mobilize the National Guard to help support Embry and other COVID-19 testing companies across Arizona.

Embry said his company is seeing a record-breaking surge in testing.

He anticipates they will hit 30,000 patients to be tested across the state Monday. Just two weeks ago, Embry Health’s previous testing record was 18,000 patients in one day.

The company is also breaking records with test positivity rate, which is over 30%.

“That means nearly one in three of the folks who are driving through one of our testing sites today are going to come back positive for COVID-19,” said Embry. “It’s going to be quite alarming to see what happens as a result of those New Year’s Eve parties and gatherings that took place.”

The company is also struggling with staffing during this surge, prompting Embry to draft the letter to the governor.

He said they’ve raised wages to try to attract more staff but can’t hire people fast enough. Some of the workers Embry Health does have are catching COVID-19 themselves.

At Embry Health’s busiest testing locations in the Valley, wait times are upwards of one to three hours.

Embry Health tweeted over the weekend that, per the request of the Combs Unified School District, they are extending hours Jan. 3, 4, and 5 at Combs High School to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Embry Health has multiple testing locations around the Valley and appointments can be made online or via telephone at 480-376-2170.