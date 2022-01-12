Embry Health looking to hire hundreds as COVID-19 cases rise

PHOENIX — Embry Health announced they have 500 new employee job openings in Arizona and across the U.S. as the demand for COVID-19 testing reaches record levels.

Officials reported that 46,950 appointments were booked for testing on Monday.

Embry Health officials say they have helped more patients in January than any other month since the pandemic began, with 413,895 appointments already booked this month.

“We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus and help our community,” said Raymond Embry, CEO, and co-founder of Embry Health.

Embry Health is looking to hire medical assistants, phlebotomists, nurses, site workers, and other positions. Positions include full and part-time employees to work at the testing locations controlling traffic, checking people in, and handing out supplies.

The entry-level positions pay up to $20 an hour. Embry says they also offer a $200 bonus after working the first 40 hours and available overtime.

Testing demands have tripled since mid-December when the average number of appointments was of 15,000 per day. Almost 38% of the tests are coming back as COVID positive as of Tuesday.

1/🚨🚨🚨 Multiple @EmbryHealth sites across the valley are experiencing operational delays due to unplanned staff absences. Our teams are working diligently and rapidly to reposition staffing. I'm so sorry that our text message servicing is not alerting fast enough. — Raymond Embry IV (@rembry) January 10, 2022

At least two testing locations closed due to staffing shortages in Tempe and Phoenix in the first weeks of January.

On Monday, Embry Health reported "unplanned" testing site closures due to staff absences. ABC15 received calls from people in line at one of the sites, saying no one had shown up after they waited in line for over an hour.