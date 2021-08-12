Watch
Dignity Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 12, 2021
PHOENIX — Dignity Health has announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its employees.

In a statement released Thursday, Dignity Health officials said they are requiring all workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.

The requirement includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within the facility.

"As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment," officials said in a released statement.

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

The decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for Dignity Health teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping the community safe and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible, stated officials.

Previously Banner Health, Honor Health, and Valleywise Health all announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,970 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

