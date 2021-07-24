HonorHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff as stipulation of employment

PHOENIX — In a move to make "facilities as safe as possible," HonorHealth has announced they will require team members to be fully vaccinated.

HonorHealth made the announcement Friday in a press release saying, "this requirement is consistent with HonorHealth’s imperative to provide the utmost safety for our patients, team members and the community, and is consistent with our mission 'to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.'"

Staff will be required to submit proof of vaccination against coronavirus by Monday, November 1 as a condition of employment.

In the press release, a spokesperson says the decision was made as COVID-19 continues to spread, causing a rise in several variants.

Banner Health announced earlier this week they will be requiring their staff to be fully vaccinated as well.

"As a community healthcare system, we have a unique responsibility to keep our facilities as safe as possible to protect our patients and team members, especially as the risk environment rises," the statement read.

HonorHealth added that only "reasonable accommodations" will be considered.

“At HonorHealth, patient and team member safety continue to be our top priority,” said Todd LaPorte, CEO at HonorHealth in a statement. “Based on the increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants within our community, requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all team members is a critical next step."