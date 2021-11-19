COVID-19 surge in Arizona continues to impact hospitals

PHOENIX — According to data self-reported by the hospital systems, which is not handled by state health officials, Arizona’s general use hospital bed capacity is at 94.5%.

Only 484 beds are available for intake.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard has never reported a number below 500 for available beds until today.

Licensed bed availability has been consistently under 10% since early August, around the time the most recent rise in COVID-19 cases began.

COVID-19 accounts for about 27% of occupied beds. This morning’s bed count report shows 2,403 inpatient beds and 578 ICU beds currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, the most since early February around the time last winter’s surge was winding down. The peak of the pandemic in Arizona’s hospitals occurred on January 11, 2020 when 5,082 inpatient beds and 1,183 ICU beds were being utilized for COVID-19.

According to data recently released by Maricopa County, unvaccinated individuals are making up more than five times the number of hospitalizations than those who are vaccinated.

The good news?

Vaccinations are on the rise in Arizona for all age groups.

State health officials reported 32,703 vaccination doses overnight, 36% of which were reported as either a first or second dose. 6,006 doses went to those under twenty, followed by 1,846 for those over 65.

As of Thursday, 65% of eligible people in the state are considered vaccinated.

