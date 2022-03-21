COVID-19 funding to end Tuesday, will impact uninsured Americans

PHOENIX — Congressional leaders have yet to pass a new COVID-19 funding bill, meaning that funds will expire on Tuesday.

The White House put out a fact sheet last week on the consequences due to the lack of funding if Congress did not act.

Officials say without more funding the United States will not have enough additional boosters or variant-specific vaccines. The White House will also be unable to purchase more monoclonal antibody treatments after they fun out of the supply.

Along with concerns of not enough boosters, free COVID-19 testing for the uninsured will end.

White House officials say the funds that reimburse doctors and medical providers for those who are uninsured will be scaled back this month, and completely end in April.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Uninsured Program will stop accepting new claims for testing and treatment, according to a release sent out by the White House.

Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Health, which has testing sites across Arizona tells ABC15 that the Uninsured Program will end on Tuesday, “the impact on low income, marginalized communities here is going to be devastating because Embry Health 60 percent of our patients, on a daily basis, across our testing network, are uninsured.”

Embry said his company feels an obligation to still provide the free testing, and for now, they plan to still offer free COVID-19 tests, “we're going to continue forward with free testing for the uninsured for the time being.”

“Of course, this could be something we’re going to consistently evaluate, but at least until the end of March, we’ve taken this position because we believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Embry.

Along with testing, vaccination claims are to end, “three weeks from today—April 5—the Uninsured Program will also stop accepting vaccination claims due to a lack of sufficient funds,” a release stated.

Here is what the White House says is at risk:

Inability to Secure Sufficient Booster Doses and Variant Specific Vaccines, If Needed: The federal government does not have adequate resources to purchase enough booster vaccine doses for all Americans, if additional doses are needed. The shortages will be even more acute if we need a variant-specific booster vaccine, since we will not have any existing supply.

Providers No Longer Able to Submit Claims for Testing, Treating, and Vaccinating the Uninsured: The fund that reimburses doctors and other medical providers for caring for uninsured individuals will start to be scaled back this month and end completely in early April. Specifically, one week from today – March 22 -- the Uninsured Program will stop accepting new claims for testing and treatment due to lack of sufficient funds. Providers will no longer be able to submit claims for providing these services to uninsured individuals, forcing providers to either absorb the cost or turn away people who are uninsured, increasing the disparity in access to critically needed health care and putting additional burdens on safety net providers. Three weeks from today—April 5—the Uninsured Program will also stop accepting vaccination claims due to a lack of sufficient funds.

Ending the Purchase of Monoclonal Antibody Treatments, Scaling Back State/Territory Allocations: The federal government has no more funding f0r additional monoclonals, including a planned order for March 25. To date, the federal government has been able to provide these life-saving treatments free of charge to Americans and work with states to make sure they get to as many people as possible who need them. In order to keep these treatments free and available to the American people for as long as possible, the Administration will now have to stretch our current supply and, starting next week, will be forced to cut state allocations of our limited existing supply of life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments by more than 30%.

Halting Critical Testing, Vaccine, Treatment Efforts : The President’s National Preparedness Plan was clear that the federal government must invest in next-generation vaccines and treatments and maintain our testing capacity in order to fight COVID-19 in the future. Now, without additional funding, we do not have the ability to:



