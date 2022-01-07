Community advocates working to make COVID-19 testing easily accessible in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Community advocates with Chicanos Por La Causa are working to make COVID-19 testing easier by providing walk-in testing on Fridays for free.

98 #COVID19 saliva tests completed at @CPLCcommunity today as part of @ASUBiodesign partnership from AZRA Home Health! Thank you to our community partners & media friends for helping spread the word. We have @ParadigmLab next Friday available to test 9AM-12PM. #GetTested pic.twitter.com/kVgG34uSTW — CPLC (@CPLCdotORG) January 7, 2022

Marissa Calderon with CPLC tells ABC15 that they are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases within the Hispanic community. Calderon said the Friday testing is hoping to remove barriers by not requiring an appointment, a vehicle to get there or IDs.

“You don’t need access to the internet as far as registering for testing because it is by no appointment, you can just come and get tested, and its also you don’t have to have an email, oftentimes these testing platforms are required with an email, we can call and text you if you have a positive COVID test result,” said Calderon.

The free saliva testing will be held every other Friday at CPLC Community Center at 3216 W. Van Buren St. in West Phoenix, and on the rotating Fridays there will be nasal swab free testing.

When it comes to access for testing, Calderon said many families live paycheck-to-paycheck and find it hard to find time.

“I think it’s just a matter of scheduling the time to go get tested, that’s what my community has been telling me, that’s what they have been demonstrating as far as access to testing, taking the time off, not wanting to take the time off for work.”

For any questions, call: 602-269-2578.