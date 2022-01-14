AZ marks most single day COVID-19 cases with +20,000 Friday

PHOENIX — Arizona marked its highest reported single-day cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services recorded a total of 20,257 new cases and 66 additional coronavirus-related deaths since the day prior.

On Thursday, Arizona's pandemic death toll passed the grim milestone of 25,000 fatalities as hospitals statewide remained crowded with coronavirus patients.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has requested more federal assistance in Arizona, including inside Valley hospitals.

A spokesperson for ADHS said on Thursday that they made several more requests this month to federal officials including asking for paramedic teams inside inpatient hospitals. Those hospital requests would be for Banner New River, Valleywise, Arizona General Laveen, Abrazo Central Campus and Scottsdale Osborn.

Along with that request, state health officials requested:

Submitted 1/7/22 (all pending)

FEMA ICATT team to administer testing in Maricopa County - 2,000 test daily throughput

Testing supplies - 500K OTC rapid test kits, 250K CLIA rapid test kits

Submitted 1/6/22 (all pending)

2 administrative staff to support MAB teams at NAH sites (1 Coconino, 1 Yavapai)

2 teams of 10 paramedics each to support ED and med-surg staffing in inpatient hospitals: Kingman Regional, WARMC